The Springboks will have to hit the deck running when they come up against the world champion All Blacks in their Rugby World Cup (RWC) opener in 2019‚ coach Allister Coetzee acknowledged on Thursday.

He believes though their most recent clash against Steve Hansen's team (a gut wrenching one-point defeat at Newlands has imbued his team with confidence for their future clashes against the three-time RWC winners.

“We play enough against them to know what to expect‚" Coetzee said.

"The last game at Newlands gave us a lot of confidence.”

He seemed enthused about his team's next RWC opener.

“This is a blockbuster‚ a great opening game for us.

"I suppose it will set good a standard for the opening stages of the World Cup‚” said the coach.

Facing the old foe first up‚ in a non knock-out scenario‚ won't alter the Boks' mindset.

The All Blacks have over the years displayed distinct vulnerabilities with the heat cranked up and potential exit looms.

“You have to win seven games to win the World Cup‚” reminded the Bok coach.

“We have formidable opponents in our pool. Italy have beaten us.

"We have a lot of respect for the teams in our pool. Getting New Zealand first up will help a lot with preparation.”

Drawing the defending champions may be a good omen‚ captain Eben Etzebeth reminded.

“In 1995 we played Australia in the first game and they were the defending champions (the Boks beat them before going on to claim the title).

"Hopefully we can do the same in Japan‚” said Etzebeth.

Coetzee believes his short coaching stint in Japan before he was roped in to take charge of the Boks will stand him and the team in good stead.

“I have a fairly good understanding of the logistics in Japan. Especially that time of the year we could hit a bit of rain. It will be humid as well.

“In Tokyo you have beautiful pitches. We play in Kobe as well where I coached.

“It is good to have a bit of insight from a dietary and logistics point of view. You use trains because driving is difficult. It is about the team that adapts the best.”