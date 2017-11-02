Rugby

Springboks to take All Blacks in World Cup opener

02 November 2017 - 10:17 By Reuters
Elton Jantjies of South Africa gets his backline going during the 2017 Castle Lager Rugby Championship game between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands Rugby Stadium on 7 October 2017.
Elton Jantjies of South Africa gets his backline going during the 2017 Castle Lager Rugby Championship game between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands Rugby Stadium on 7 October 2017.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

World champions New Zealand will kick off their title defence against South Africa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, organisers said on Thursday, the only first round clash between former winners.

Hosts Japan will open Asia’s first Rugby World Cup against a yet to be determined European side in Pool A, with Ireland next on their schedule. Ireland will play Scotland in its first match.

In the “Pool of Death” Pool C, 2003 champions England will open against Tonga, while three times runners up France will begin its campaign against Argentina.

Twice champions Australia, runners up in 2015, will open Pool D play against Fiji, and Wales will take on Georgia.

Elsewhere in Pool B, Italy will play yet to be undetermined sides in its first two matches before meeting South Africa and New Zealand.

The ninth Rugby World Cup will be held from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, 2019.

Most read

  1. Chippa United coach Moloi now turns his full attention to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. No crisis at Real despite Wembley mauling by Tottenham, says Ronaldo Soccer
  3. Eymael threatens to quit SA football over poor refereeing decisions Soccer
  4. Where have all the wins gone in first-class cricket? Cricket
  5. Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe Sport

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X