Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2019 draw sets up mouthwatering All Blacks v Boks tie

02 November 2017 - 11:46 By Craig Ray
South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi (C) is tackled by New Zealand's fly-half Lima Sopoaga (R) during the Rugby test match between South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) at Newlands Rugby stadium on October 7, 2017 in Cape Town.
South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi (C) is tackled by New Zealand's fly-half Lima Sopoaga (R) during the Rugby test match between South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) at Newlands Rugby stadium on October 7, 2017 in Cape Town.
Image: AFP

Rugby World Cup 2019 will only have to wait 24 hours for the biggest game of the Pool stage after Thursday’s draw revealed that defending champions New Zealand would meet old rivals South Africa on Saturday September 21.

The match between the Boks and All Blacks‚ to be played at the 72,329 capacity International Stadium in Yokohama‚ will almost certainly decide the winner of Pool B that also features Italy.

The contest between two teams that have won five of the eight editions of the World Cup played since its inception in 1987‚ promises to be a highlight of the pool phase and certainly the most enticing match-up of the opening weekend.

The tournament starts in Tokyo on Friday‚ September 20‚ when hosts Japan meet a European qualifier that still has to be confirmed.

But the heavyweights of the tournament begin their campaigns the following day.

Besides the thunderous clash between the All Blacks and Springboks‚ day two sees two-time champions Australia take on Fiji and three-time runners-up France against Argentina.

The All Blacks and Springboks have met on four occasions at the World Cup with each side winning twice.

The All Blacks beat the Boks 20-18 in the most recent clash during the 2015 semi-final at Twickenham.

In his reaction to the match schedule draw‚ Springbok coach Allister Coetzee said the opener against New Zealand would be a huge match in every sense.

“We play the number one side in the world at the moment and we are aware how good they are‚” said Coetzee.

“The Test match in Cape Town (which the Boks lost 25-24) has given our players a lot of belief and if we keep on improving then it will make for an even more interesting match.

“We are really excited to meet them first up‚ there is a great and proud rivalry between the Springboks and All Blacks and judging by past encounters between the two sides‚ this opening group match is bound to be another massive contest.”

The up side of having the All Blacks in the same Pool is that the Boks will avoid New Zealand until the final should both teams advance that far with the top two from each Pool advancing to the quarterfinals.

Pool C‚ featuring 2003 champions England‚ France‚ Argentina‚ Tonga and the USA‚ is considered the ‘group of death’ for obvious reasons.

The Pool phase‚ which was criticized in 2015 for favouring tier one teams with longer periods between matches‚ has been altered for a more equitable split of games.

“We have worked hard to deliver a match schedule that improves on the Rugby World Cup 2015 model‚” World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said.

“It will deliver a more balanced spread of matches across the four weeks of pool matches and greater rest periods for the emerging rugby nations ahead of matches against the top-ranked teams.

“These are the foundations that will assist the world’s top players to perform to their best in Japan.” The Springboks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup match schedule is (with local and SA times):

Saturday‚ 21 September:

South Africa vs New Zealand‚ International Stadium Yokohama (18h45 / 11h45)

Saturday‚ 28 September:

South Africa vs Africa 1‚ City of Toyota Stadium (18h45 / 11h45)

Friday‚ 4 October:

South Africa vs Italy‚ Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa (18h45 / 11h45)

Tuesday‚ 8 October:

South Africa vs Repechage winner‚ Kobe Misaki Stadium (19h15 / 12h15)

READ MORE:

Springboks to take All Blacks in World Cup opener

World champions New Zealand will kick off their title defence against South Africa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, organisers said on Thursday, the only ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Critics react to decision to recommend SA as 2023 Rugby World host

South Africans have been walking with a spring in their step since World Rugby recommended the country as the host of the 2023 Rugby World‚ but not ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rugby World Cup 2023 is ours, but not so fast!

In the sweltering heat of a stuffy conference room at parliament, Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and chief executive ...
Sport
1 day ago

Coetzee taking 34 players to Europe

Having learnt from last year's miserable season, Coetzee is taking 34 players to Europe
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana can qualify for the 2018 World Cup, says keeper Darren Keet Soccer
  2. Tottenham now belong with Europe's best, says coach Pochettino Soccer
  3. Manyisa silences jeering Pirates fans to help Downs beat his former club Soccer
  4. Rugby World Cup 2019 draw sets up mouthwatering All Blacks v Boks tie Rugby
  5. Chelsea must dig deep to beat Manchester United, says coach Conte Soccer

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack

Related articles

  1. Springboks to take All Blacks in World Cup opener Rugby
  2. Critics react to decision to recommend SA as 2023 Rugby World host Rugby
  3. Rugby World Cup 2023 is ours, but not so fast! Rugby
  4. Van Niekerk under the knife in Colorado while on honeymoon Sport
  5. Coetzee taking 34 players to Europe Rugby
  6. Coetzee hoping the Boks deliver a brave performance against the Irish Rugby
  7. South Africa recommended as host for 2023 Rugby World Cup Rugby
  8. South Africa recommended as host for 2023 Rugby World Cup Rugby
  9. Specman in line to win world Sevens player of the year award Rugby
  10. Du Preez ruled out of the Springboks' European tour with a broken ankle Rugby
  11. D-Day looms for South Africa’s Rugby World Cup 2023 bid Rugby
  12. ANALYSIS: Springboks light at inside centre and No8 Rugby
X