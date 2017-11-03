Boks sure of success

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth says the team's end-of-year tour will determine the success of their season.

It is a season in which they have improved, yielding five wins, two defeats and two draws.

The straight-talking lock was unambiguous about the objectives on Thursday.

"We are looking for four wins," he said about the Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales.

Last year the Springboks suffered a first- ever home defeat to Ireland before winning the series 2-1.

Etzebeth believes the Springboks are better prepared for the Irish.

"When we played Ireland last year we had been together for only three, four weeks. Now we've been together for almost two years. We are prepared. The guys know each other better. We are a more gelled unit this time."

Since Allister Coetzee took over the coaching reins, the Boks have recorded only one away victory - against Argentina - this year.

He is quite aware of the fact.

"We need to start winning away. Ireland will be difficult," Coetzee acknowledged.

The Springboks are in better physical shape than they were a year ago.

Said Coetzee: "I am so pleased with the conditioning. Last year only two players could pass a fitness test. This time the whole squad is in peak shape," said the coach.

Etzebeth has just returned from an ankle injury himself.

"I'm feeling better. I did some running. I will be joining the team for warm-up and will be taking part in about 50% of the training session. When we get to Ireland on Monday maybe I will be training fully with the team."

Coetzee reported a clean bill of health for the rest of the squad.

"Andries Coetzee is back - he had tonsillitis - and Coenie [Oosthuizen] is raring to go."

Asked if he was concerned about Sharks utilility back Curwin Bosch's tackling, Coetzee said: "No, no, no. It really isn't a concern for me. A lot of players in the final missed tackles."