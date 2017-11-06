Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has singled out Ireland halfbacks Jonny Sexton and Conor Murray as the major threat when the sides meet at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Springboks arrived in Dublin on Sunday for the first leg of a tour that also includes Tests against France in Paris‚ Italy in Padua and Wales in Cardiff.

Ireland’s halfbacks were also the starting pair for the British & Irish Lions against the All Blacks in June.

That series ended 1-1 and both Sexton and Murray were influential figures in the drawn series.

Murray’s ability to land pinpoint up-and-unders on opposing defenders is a key element of the Irish game while Sexton has kicking accuracy from the tee and from hand‚ which also causes major problems.

“Ireland have a great weapon in their halfback pair as both are prolific kickers‚ and as a combination‚ they are world-class‚” Coetzee said.

“It will be important to win the many small battles and our focus will be to improve execution in all departments.

“They are really a top-class side with an experienced coaching team and quality players. There is no doubt we have to be at our best on Saturday.

“Our ability to adapt to the conditions‚ and how we want to play‚ will be tested.

"I know that up here (northern hemisphere) there will be many contests‚ and the aerial bombardment will be one.”

The coach also confirmed that captain Eben Etzebeth had passed a fitness test on a twisted ankle and will be available for selection this weekend.

There had been some doubt about Etzebeth’s chances of playing the first match of tour after he sustained the injury at a training camp in Stellenbosch.

The Boks haven’t won a match since beating Argentina in Salta in August.

Since then they’ve drawn twice with Australia and lost twice to the All Blacks. They are in desperate need of a win.

But Coetzee said the tour was not only about good results but rather about improvement.

He pointed out the Boks’ 25-24 losing effort at Newlands as the type of performance they want to emulate.

“Our mindset is that it’s not the end of year tour – this tour is about making sure we improve as a group and keep on growing as a team‚ while also staying on course with our 2019 plan‚” Coetzee said.

“This is an important tour for us and our standard of play has to be at the level of our last match against New Zealand in Cape Town.”

Meanwhile‚ SA Rugby has confirmed that Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan will join Munster from 19 November to take up his new position as head coach.

Van Graan‚ who has been with the Boks since 2012‚ will therefore still be involved in the forthcoming Tests against Ireland and France. Coetzee lauded Van Graan’s contribution to the Springboks: “Johann has made a massive contribution to the Springboks over the last few years. Besides his excellent technical and coaching abilities‚ he is also a very good person. “He will be a big loss for the Springboks and is a massive gain for Munster.

"He has been an outstanding assistant coach for us and his knowledge of the game is second to none. Johann is an unbelievable hard worker and is technical very astute.”