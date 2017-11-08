Rugby

COMMENT: No Ollie le Roux‚ at least get your facts straight

08 November 2017 - 12:17 By Craig Ray
A file photo of South African prop Ollie le Roux posing for photographers before the first-round Rugby World Cup match between the Springboks and Uruguay at the Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow 15 October 1999.
A file photo of South African prop Ollie le Roux posing for photographers before the first-round Rugby World Cup match between the Springboks and Uruguay at the Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow 15 October 1999.
Image: ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

When you’re about to launch a scathing attack on the sport and country that gave you a good living and some wonderful opportunities‚ it’s an idea to at least have some facts right.

Ireland’s dream to host the 2019 Rugby World Cup has been shattered and Ollie le Roux is one of several voices that have been used to undermine the South Africa bid since.

Le Roux took aim at current Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

Now‚ he’s not the first person to be critical of Coetzee’s record with the Boks in print‚ but Le Roux feels that only a former international has the capacity to coach a Test team‚ and probably to comment on Test rugby too.

You know‚ because players are so macho that they can only take advice and criticism from someone who has played a Test.

"What does Allister Coetzee know about Springboks? Nothing.

"He's got no right to even mention the word Springbok‚ because he's not a Springbok.

"He's got no right to even have an opinion about the Springboks‚” Le Roux frothed in the Irish Independent.

"Same with Heyneke Meyer‚ Jake White. Ja‚ he won a World Cup by hook or by crook‚ but Gert Smal played for the Springboks‚ someone like that comes and says something‚ he's been there...”

Hmm…where to start with that statement?

Obviously Allister Coetzee wasn’t a Springbok. And do you know why‚ Ollie?

Because as a coloured man‚ who aligned himself with non-racial SA Rugby Union in the 1980s – an organisation that refused to accept international sport without equality – he was not eligible to play for the Boks.

Coetzee was a good scrumhalf‚ who played at the highest level he could at the time – captaining the SARU team for three years.

When SA’s isolation ended in 1992‚ Coetzee’s best years as a player were behind him‚ and his Bok chance had passed him by.

Coetzee has every right as a South African to have an opinion on the Boks – let alone as a top tier coach.

If Le Roux has his way only ex-Boks can coach the team and only ex-Boks can have an opinion on the team. Every rugby writer‚ commentator and coach had better be a Bok in Le Roux’s view.

Le Roux bemoans that in terms of team selection: “If you have a 60/40 chance as a white guy‚ you're not going to get the chance.”

I have no clue how he reached that number‚ and quite frankly I don't care.

Here’s a better number instead – Allister Coetzee had a 100% chance of NOT being a Springbok in his prime because he happened to have brown skin.

Allister Coetzee, coach of South Africa during 2017 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour Press Conference at Tsogo Sun Palazzo Hotel, Montecasino South Africa on 02 November 2017.
Allister Coetzee, coach of South Africa during 2017 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour Press Conference at Tsogo Sun Palazzo Hotel, Montecasino South Africa on 02 November 2017.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The old 100/0 split that is so often forgotten. And imagine being poor Gert Smal right now.

Dragged into this rant while he was minding his business giving non-Springbok capped men opportunities to coach rugby teams.

Smal employs John Dobson as Western Province coach even though the latter’s only playing experience is some age-group provincial rugby.

Oh‚ Dobson’s team won the 2017 Currie Cup and there’s not a single ex-Springbok on his coaching staff.

How is that even possible without a Springbok blazer in the cupboard?

Le Roux’s further assertion that White‚ who only played junior provincial rugby for a season‚ was lucky to win the World Cup in spite of his lack-of-Test-rugby handicap is equally ludicrous.

Just a moment of thought would have revealed that the most successful coaches of the modern era – Bob Dwyer‚ Kitch Christie‚ Rod McQueen‚ Graham Henry‚ Steve Hansen‚ Eddie Jones and yes‚ White – never played Test rugby.

Some of the least successful coaches of modern times - Rudolf Straeuli‚ Carel du Plessis and Martin Johnson - did.

In fact‚ only two of the eight World Cup winning teams – New Zealand 1987 and England 2003 – have been coached by former Test players.

You could argue that being a former Test international is a hindrance to winning the Webb Ellis Cup rather than a prerequisite.

But hey‚ these are only facts, Ollie! 

READ MORE:

Pollard unlikely to leapfrog Jantjies into Boks' starting team vs Ireland

Allister Coetzee may have to curb his urge to tinker with his halfback combination when the Springboks play Ireland in their European tour opener in ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee warns of Sexton-Murray threat

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has singled out Ireland halfbacks Jonny Sexton and Conor Murray as the major threat when the sides meet at Lansdowne ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA rugby boss Jurie Roux urges world rugby council to do the right thing

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux has reminded World Rugby Council delegates of their fiduciary responsibilities to vote for Rugby World Cup 2023 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Coetzee’s fate to be decided on Boks’ daunting tour in Europe?

Three of the Springboks’ four opponents on their imminent tour to Ireland‚ Europe and Britain inflicted defeats on the tourists the last time they ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. COMMENT: No Ollie le Roux‚ at least get your facts straight Rugby
  2. Khune arrives in Polokwane, likely to play for Bafana Bafana against Senegal Soccer
  3. There's a lot of work still to be done at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says McCarthy Soccer
  4. Stan Wawrinka returns to training after knee injury Sport
  5. Serero's ultimatum: Don't expect me at camp if I'm not guaranteed to play Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
‘Keep blazing, stay amazing': Lobby groups march for the legalisation of ...

Related articles

  1. Pollard unlikely to leapfrog Jantjies into the Boks' starting team against ... Rugby
  2. Pollard unlikely to leapfrog Jantjies into Boks' starting team vs Ireland Rugby
  3. Kwagga Smith and Sikhumbuzo Notshe bolster Blitzboks Rugby
  4. Springboks coach Allister Coetzee warns of Sexton-Murray threat Rugby
  5. SA rugby boss Jurie Roux urges world rugby council to do the right thing Rugby
  6. Boks face tough posers on tour Sport
  7. Coetzee’s fate to be decided on Boks’ daunting tour in Europe? Rugby
  8. Boks sure of success Rugby
  9. New blood take on Barbarians Rugby
  10. SA undaunted by Kiwi Cup-opener in Japan Rugby
  11. Bok coach Coetzee relishing World Cup opener against the All Blacks Rugby
X