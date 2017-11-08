When you’re about to launch a scathing attack on the sport and country that gave you a good living and some wonderful opportunities‚ it’s an idea to at least have some facts right.

Ireland’s dream to host the 2019 Rugby World Cup has been shattered and Ollie le Roux is one of several voices that have been used to undermine the South Africa bid since.

Le Roux took aim at current Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

Now‚ he’s not the first person to be critical of Coetzee’s record with the Boks in print‚ but Le Roux feels that only a former international has the capacity to coach a Test team‚ and probably to comment on Test rugby too.

You know‚ because players are so macho that they can only take advice and criticism from someone who has played a Test.

"What does Allister Coetzee know about Springboks? Nothing.

"He's got no right to even mention the word Springbok‚ because he's not a Springbok.

"He's got no right to even have an opinion about the Springboks‚” Le Roux frothed in the Irish Independent.

"Same with Heyneke Meyer‚ Jake White. Ja‚ he won a World Cup by hook or by crook‚ but Gert Smal played for the Springboks‚ someone like that comes and says something‚ he's been there...”

Hmm…where to start with that statement?

Obviously Allister Coetzee wasn’t a Springbok. And do you know why‚ Ollie?

Because as a coloured man‚ who aligned himself with non-racial SA Rugby Union in the 1980s – an organisation that refused to accept international sport without equality – he was not eligible to play for the Boks.

Coetzee was a good scrumhalf‚ who played at the highest level he could at the time – captaining the SARU team for three years.

When SA’s isolation ended in 1992‚ Coetzee’s best years as a player were behind him‚ and his Bok chance had passed him by.

Coetzee has every right as a South African to have an opinion on the Boks – let alone as a top tier coach.

If Le Roux has his way only ex-Boks can coach the team and only ex-Boks can have an opinion on the team. Every rugby writer‚ commentator and coach had better be a Bok in Le Roux’s view.

Le Roux bemoans that in terms of team selection: “If you have a 60/40 chance as a white guy‚ you're not going to get the chance.”

I have no clue how he reached that number‚ and quite frankly I don't care.

Here’s a better number instead – Allister Coetzee had a 100% chance of NOT being a Springbok in his prime because he happened to have brown skin.