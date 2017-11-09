Rugby

Allister Coetzee names the Springboks side to face Ireland

09 November 2017 - 17:45 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Tendai Mtawarira of the Springboks and Siya Kholisi of the Springboks during the South African national mens rugby team arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on August 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira‚ Coenie Oosthuizen and Damian de Allende are the new old faces who will be fronting up for the Springboks against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Mtawarira replaces Steven Kitshoff at loose-head prop from the side that lost to the All Blacks in Cape Town last month.

Oosthuizen makes a return at tighthead prop after an extended absence because of a broken arm suffered against Australia in Perth in September.

De Allende will be making his first Test start this season as his path was blocked by the excellent Jan Serfontein.

Elton Jantjies will continue his half back partnership with Ross Cronje while coach Allister Coetzee has kept faith with the majority of the side that did well against the All Blacks.

Handre Pollard will start from the bench while Bongi Mbonambi will be the replacement hooker.

New Zealand-born inside centre Bundee Aki will be making his Test debut after serving his residency qualification.

Joe Schmidt's side has a strong look to it with half-backs Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton starting at scrumhalf and flyhalf respectively.

The Irish will be captained by hooker Rory Best while powerful props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong will make their presence felt.

South African-born number eight CJ Stander will be leading the loose trio that includes Sean O'Brien and Peter O'Mahony.

Ireland:

15 Rob Kearney‚ 14 Andrew Conway‚ 13 Robbie Henshaw‚ 12 Bundee Aki‚ 11 Jacob Stockdale; 10 Johnny Sexton‚ 9 Conor Murray; 8 CJ Stander‚ 7 Sean O'Brien‚ 6 Peter O'Mahony‚ 5 Devin Toner‚ 4 Iain Henderson; 3 Tadhg Furlong‚ 2 Rory Best (c)‚ 1 Cian Healy.

Subs:

16 Rob Herring‚ 17 Dave Kilcoyne‚ 18 John Ryan‚ 19 James Ryan‚ 20 Rhys Ruddock‚ 21 Kieran Marmion‚ 22 Joey Carbery‚ 23 Darren Sweetnam.

South Africa:

15 Andries Coetzee‚ 14 Dillyn Leyds‚ 13 Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Damian de Allende‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Ross Cronjé‚ 8 Francois Louw‚ 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 6 Siya Kolisi‚ 5 Lood de Jager‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth (c)‚ 3 Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs:

16 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 17 Steven Kitshoff‚ 18 Wilco Louw‚ 19 Franco Mostert‚ 20 Uzair Cassiem‚ 21 Rudy Paige‚ 22 Handré Pollard‚ 23 Francois Venter.

