Rugby

SA Rugby calls on fans to wear green on Friday in support of World Cup bid

09 November 2017 - 09:47 By Nick Said
Fans of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Fans of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

SA Rugby officials are calling on South Africans to wear green on Friday to show support for the country’s 2023 World Cup bid that has come under fire from opponents in recent days.

The World Rugby Board assessed all the bids and recommended SA as the host of the tournament last week ahead of rivals France and Ireland‚ who came second and third respectively.

SA Rugby’s bid was the clear winner‚ but their opponents have questioned the legitimacy of the assessment and made public their grievances to World Rugby.

These include the high crime rate‚ an inability to fill stadiums for Super Rugby matches‚ the continuing threat of a ratings downgrade and South Africa’s u-turn on hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games‚ among others‚ as reasons why the country should not host the event.

“Our hosting of the World Cup is crucial for South African rugby for the next six years and beyond that‚” SA Rugby General Manager of Corporate Affairs Andy Colquhoun said in an interview on Radio 702 on Thursday morning.

“We want to recapture some of that 2010 [Soccer World Cup] and 1995 [Rugby World Cup] spirit‚ so we are urging people to show their support for the bid by wearing green on Friday.”

Colquhoun did not mention the bid’s detractors‚ but did reaffirm South Africa’s credentials as hosts ahead of next Wednesday’s vote of the World Rugby Council in London that will finalise the issue.

“The Rugby World Cup Board has agreed we have a triple win – we can deliver record profits‚ we can host a [attendance] record final at FNB Stadium and more tickets than ever before will be on sale in a fabulous country with fabulous stadiums‚” he said.

A number of countries have already thrown their weight behind South Africa ahead of the vote that should‚ all things being equal‚ be a simple rubber-stamp of the recommendation by the Rugby World Cup Board.

READ MORE:

COMMENT: No Ollie le Roux‚ at least get your facts straight

When you’re about to launch a scathing attack on the sport and country that gave you a good living and some wonderful opportunities‚ it’s an idea to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pollard unlikely to leapfrog Jantjies into the Boks' starting team against Ireland

Allister Coetzee may have to curb his urge to tinker with his halfback combination when the Springboks play Ireland in their European tour opener in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee warns of Sexton-Murray threat

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has singled out Ireland halfbacks Jonny Sexton and Conor Murray as the major threat when the sides meet at Lansdowne ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA rugby boss Jurie Roux urges world rugby council to do the right thing

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux has reminded World Rugby Council delegates of their fiduciary responsibilities to vote for Rugby World Cup 2023 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Shakes Mashaba travelling to Polokwane to support Bafana Soccer
  2. Bafana hope to mark their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier with a win Soccer
  3. Baxter's mixed record in competitive international matches for Bafana Soccer
  4. SA Rugby calls on fans to wear green on Friday in support of World Cup bid Rugby
  5. Six occasions when Bafana went into must-win fixtures and how they fared Soccer

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...

Related articles

  1. COMMENT: No Ollie le Roux‚ at least get your facts straight Rugby
  2. Pollard unlikely to leapfrog Jantjies into the Boks' starting team against ... Rugby
  3. Pollard unlikely to leapfrog Jantjies into Boks' starting team vs Ireland Rugby
  4. Kwagga Smith and Sikhumbuzo Notshe bolster Blitzboks Rugby
  5. Springboks coach Allister Coetzee warns of Sexton-Murray threat Rugby
  6. SA rugby boss Jurie Roux urges world rugby council to do the right thing Rugby
  7. Boks face tough posers on tour Sport
  8. Coach row at Sharks Sport
  9. Coetzee’s fate to be decided on Boks’ daunting tour in Europe? Rugby
  10. Boks sure of success Rugby
  11. New blood take on Barbarians Rugby
  12. SA undaunted by Kiwi Cup-opener in Japan Rugby
X