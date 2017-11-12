'I was really worried before the game‚' says Ireland coach Schmidt

Ireland were magnanimous in victory following their triumph over the Springboks on Saturday.

They were even sympathetic to the plight of the Boks.

Their New Zealand born coach Joe Schmidt suggested the tourists are not far off where they need to be‚ adding that the 38-3 scoreline flattered his team a tad.

“I grew up watching Bok teams being really dominant‚"‚Schmidt said.

"I think this team is not too far away from that.

"Losing a player like Coenie Oosthuizen had an impact. You’re losing the cornerstone of your scrum.”

Schmidt thought before the game the sides would be more evenly matched‚ on the scoreboard.