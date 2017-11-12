The Springboks fell short in several key areas in their record 38-3 defeat to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

In turning around his team’s flagging fortunes coach Allister Coetzee and his management group will have to find quick solutions‚ but there are areas which will require time to remedy.

1) Tactical naivety

This is one where the brains trust have to share culpability.

On Saturday it seemed one team fastidiously kept to their script while the other committed theirs to the wind.

“I have to give credit to Ireland‚” Coetzee said generously.

“I thought tactically they played very well.

"We lacked patience in our plan‚ in our kicking game‚” he added about his team’s at times infuriating habit of handing the opposition easy possession.