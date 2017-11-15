Ex Bulls Super Rugby coach Marais demoted to Blue Bulls Under-19's
In what is deemed to be a demotion in every sense of the word‚ former Bulls Super Rugby and Currie Cup coach Nollis Marais will be coaching the Blue Bulls Under-19's next year.
While Marais had success as a age-group coach before making the various steps up the ladder‚ he found it difficult to adapt to coaching at Currie Cup and Super Rugby level.
While the Blue Bulls Currie Cup side reached the Currie Cup final last season‚ they struggled to reproduce that form in Super Rugby and failed to make the play-offs for two consecutive seasons.
Marais was initially replaced by John Mitchell as the Super Rugby coach in May before Mitchell's hand was extended to the Currie Cup side after an indifferent start to the domestic tournament.
Under Mitchell‚ the Blue Bulls improved significantly and reached the semifinals‚ where they lost to losing finalists the Sharks.
Mitchell will assume the defensive coaching duties for all of the Bulls teams while Hayden Groepes will continue as the skills‚ attack and kicking coach for the Super Rugby side.
Gary Botha and Pote Human will double up as the forwards coaches with their areas of expertise being the scrums and the lineouts respectively.
Botha will also serve as the scrum coach for all the Bulls sides.
Former captain Anton Leonard will serve as the SuperSport Rugby Challenge and Under-21 forwards coach.
Bulls Super Rugby Management team:
Head Coach and Defence: John Mitchell
Skills‚ attack and kicking: Hayden Groepes
Forward Coach & Lineouts: Pote Human
Forward Coach & Scrums: Gary Botha
Baggage and Kit Master: Elias Bennett
Team Doctor: Dr Herman Rossouw
Team Physiotherapists: Lance Lemmetjies & Pieter du Plessis
Senior Rehab specialist: Juandre Williams
Strength & Conditioning Coaches: Jacus Coetzee and Ghafoer Luckan
Technical Analyst at Super Rugby: John William Meyer
SuperSport Challenge and U21:
Head Coach and Backline: David Manuel
SuperSport Challenge‚ U21 and U19 kicking: Divan Strydom
Forward Coach: Anton Leonard
Scrum Coach: Gary Botha
Defence: John Mitchell
Team Manager and Technical Analyst: Vainon Willis
Baggage and Kit Master: Zama Dyidi
Team Doctor: Dr Gerhard Louwrens
Team Physiotherapist: Kyle Meyer
Junior Rehab specialist: Yusuf Vahed
Strength and Conditioning Coach: Shaun du Toit
Blue Bulls Under 19:
Head Coach and Forwards: Nollis Marais
SuperSport Challenge‚ U21 and U19 kicking: Divan Strydom
Backline Coach: Bevin Fortuin
Scrum Coach: Gary Botha
Defence: John Mitchell
Team Manager and Technical Analyst: Curtley Prins
Baggage and Kit Master: Akhona Faleni
Team Doctor: Dr Gerhard Lourens
Team Physiotherapist: Um’r Ismail
Junior Rehab specialist: Yusuf Vahed
Strength and Conditioning Coach: Henri-Charl Terblanche
