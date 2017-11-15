South Africa loses bid to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

France have been named host of Rugby World Cup 2023 despite finishing second to South Africa in a technical review.

They beat out bids from Ireland and South Africa and will stage the tournament for a second time following their hosting of the tournament in 2007.

South Africa had been recommended by World Rugby’s Board but the Council members voted for France.

Ireland dropped out in the first round of voting after only securing eight votes with France taking 18 and SA 13.

In the second round France won 24 votes and SA only garnered 15 votes.

Meanwhile in Durban, reports Mathew Savides, mayor Zandile Gumede held her face in her right hand‚ sullen and disappointed as France - not South Africa - were named as hosts for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.