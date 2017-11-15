Rugby

The French make triumphant return home after successful 2023 RWC bid

15 November 2017 - 18:15 By Liam Del Carme
Chairman of World Rugby Bill Beaumont (L) shakes hands with French rugby President Bernard Laporte (R) after France is named to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup in London on November 15, 2017. France won the right to stage the 2023 World Cup, it was announced today, despite finishing behind rival bidders South Africa in an evaluation report.
Chairman of World Rugby Bill Beaumont (L) shakes hands with French rugby President Bernard Laporte (R) after France is named to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup in London on November 15, 2017. France won the right to stage the 2023 World Cup, it was announced today, despite finishing behind rival bidders South Africa in an evaluation report.
Image: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

The singing started in London and by the time their train pulled into Paris‚ Gare du Nord‚ the French delegation may have been swinging from the chandeliers.

Delegation head and president of the French Rugby Federation‚ Bernard Laporte‚ led a spontaneous rendition of the La Marseillaise at the Royal Garden Hotel in London where France were announced hosts of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at the expense of South Africa and Ireland.

Laporte and his party were in full voice by the time they boarded a Eurostar train back to Paris.

Once on board the former scrumhalf‚ a man was under huge pressure to deliver France the World Cup‚ invited the train's staff to the drinks cart.

He wanted an old fashioned post match drinking session and got it.

Laporte had reason to pop the corks.

Had he not delivered the World Cup he had promised‚ the former Sports Minister and national coach may have run the risk of spending his twilight years banished to a far flung island.

"This World Cup is for all of French rugby‚" he tweeted.

"The economical benefits will be for them (a pointed reference to the amateur ranks that they too will benefit). With all of the changes we initiated in French rugby we really needed this World Cup."

France 2023 bid ambassador Sebastien Chabal gave a player's perspective.

"To play in a World Cup at home is the greatest honour a professional athlete can have‚" he said from behind his lush beard.

Hosting the World Cup a mere 16 years after they did so in 2007 is a major coup for France.

Having earned the right to stage the 2024 summer Olympics they on Wednesday consolidated their place at the centre of the sporting world in the next six‚ seven years.

Their modern infrastructure and promise of massive profit must have resonated with World Rugby council members.

Inevitably there will be sighs elsewhere.

France's ambassador to South Africa Christophe Farnaud‚ was all 'entente' when asked to comment yesterday.

"We are very happy to have been chosen as the host country for the World Rugby Cup in 2023‚" he said.

"I am sure we will organize a very beautiful and successful World Cup.

"Let me also congratulate South Africa for the quality of its bid.

"You put up a strong fight. We hope South Africans will come in their numbers to France in 2023.”

To get to host the Rugby World Cup and the Olympics in consecutive years is some achievement for a country that has suffered at the hands of terror in the last few years.

The events at Charlie Hebdo‚ the Bataclan and Nice among others‚ darkened the mood here.

The Rugby World Cup‚ with some inspiration from Guy Fawkes' creations however‚ will restore a temporary glow.

READ MORE:

Springboks coach Coetzee in search of a combination to unlock France

Two performance-related changes among the backs‚ and as many enforced ones in the pack look to be on the cards when Allister Coetzee on Thursday ...
Sport
39 minutes ago

Ex Bulls Super Rugby coach Marais demoted to Blue Bulls Under-19's

In what is deemed to be a demotion in every sense of the word‚ former Bulls Super Rugby and Currie Cup coach Nollis Marais will be coaching the Blue ...
Sport
48 minutes ago

SA Rugby apologises to South Africans after losing 2023 RWC bid to France

Representatives of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup 2023 bid committee were left reeling in London after France were awarded the hosting rights to the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

EFF leader Malema toasts the French after SA loses the 2023 RWC bid

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema lauded the shock decision by World Rugby Council to award the 2023 Rugby World Cup hosting ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. The French make triumphant return home after successful 2023 RWC bid Rugby
  2. New coaching staff for Proteas coach Ottis Gibson Cricket
  3. SuperSport coach Tinkler urges his players to snatch away goal in DRC Soccer
  4. Madlala to continue in acting role as PSL struggles to find permanent CEO Soccer
  5. SABC requests PSL to extend tender process for league's media rights Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?
Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'

Related articles

  1. Springboks coach Coetzee in search of a combination to unlock France Rugby
  2. Ex Bulls Super Rugby coach Marais demoted to Blue Bulls Under-19's Rugby
  3. SA Rugby apologises to South Africans after losing 2023 RWC bid to France Rugby
  4. EFF leader Malema toasts the French after SA loses the 2023 RWC bid Rugby
  5. BREAKING | South Africa lose bid to host 2023 Rugby World Cup Rugby
  6. France rugby boss tones down rhetoric ahead of RWC announcement Rugby
  7. Rugby’s integrity on the line as RWC 2023 goes to vote Soccer
  8. Mini revolution around every corner in France Rugby
  9. Sports department sets up public viewing area for 2023 World Cup announcement Rugby
  10. Suitcase of gems worth £1-million stolen from London train World
X