The Springbok team to play France on Saturday shows four changes from the one thumped by Ireland last weekend.

As expected‚ coach Allister Coetzee has replaced Elton Jantjies and Damian de Allende with Handre Pollard and Francois Venter respectively.

Pollard is in at flyhalf at the expense of Jantjies‚ who drops to the bench‚ while the same switch applies at centre between Venter and De Allende.

In the pack he’s had to make two injury-enforced changes with tighthead Wilco Louw replacing Coenie Oosthuizen‚ while Duane Vermeulen is in for occasional backrower Pieter-Steph du Toit.

“Duane settled in nicely‚” said Coetzee.

“He slotted in well. It’s logic‚” the coach said about the decision to insert Vermeulen in the starting team.

“Pieter-Steph is a good lineout exponent.

"We needed another lineout option and he fits that role perfectly.

"He also brings leadership and he knows the conditions in France.

“People will expect big things from Duane.

"We know what he brings. He will be tremendous in collisions.

"His inclusion is a positive one‚” said Coetzee.

The Springbok team is – Andries Coetzee; Dillyn Leyds‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Francois Venter‚ Courtnall Skosan; Handre Pollard‚ Ross Cronje; Duane Vermeulen‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Francois Louw; Lood de Jager‚ Eben Etzebeth (captain); Wilco Louw‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Tendai Mtawarira.

Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Franco Mostert‚ Dan du Preez; Rudy Paige‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Damian de Allende.