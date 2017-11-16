Talk of revenge in the wake of South Africa’s failed bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup to France‚ were dismissed by the Springboks on Thursday.

South Africa will confront the 2023 hosts when they go to the belly of the beast at the Stade de France on Saturday but Bok captain Eben Etzebeth was almost dismissive in his dead batting of the topic.

He said they were by no means deflated by what transpired in London.

“We are actually not bothered by that at all‚" Etzebeth said.

"We have a job to do this Saturday. We focus on the game.

"I’m sure every in South Africa is disappointed we didn’t get the bid but it has no influence on us.”

Hooker Malcolm Marx and wing Courtnall Skosan later also downplayed the impact of the World Cup disappointment in the squad.

Coach Allister Coetzee addressed the matter with a bit more empathy.

“Obviously losing the bid is not ideal for a country like South Africa‚" the Bok coach said.

"We would have loved to have that opportunity because it would have been massive for our country.

"We accept the result. We just want to focus on the Test. It won’t motivate is differently necessarily.

“We will have to play well to beat an improved French team. In a way both teams are desperate to get the result.”

He’s right.

Both teams are with their backs to the wall. He may also be onto something when he said France have improved (since June when the Springboks won the series 3-0).

France coach Guy Noves had the rare luxury of recalling team that went down 38-18 to the All Blacks last week en mass.

Barrel chested inside centre Mathieu Basteraud appears to have emerged fully out of the international wilderness earning a second start since returning.

The Boks see him as a potential handful.

The Tricolores will also have a few tricks up their sleeve with Baptiste Serin‚ Francois Trinh-Duc and the slippery Damian Penaud all taking up position on the bench. France - Nans Ducuing; Yoann Huget‚ Geoffrey Doumayrou‚ Mathieu Bastareaud‚ Teddy Thomas; Anthony Belleau‚ Antoine Dupont; Louis Picamoles‚ Kevin Gourdon‚ Judicael Cancoriet; Sebastien Vahaamahina‚ Paul Gabrillagues; Rabah Slimani‚ Guilhem Guirado (captain)‚ Jefferson Poirot.

Substitutes: Clement Maynadier‚ Sebastien Taofifenua‚ Daniel Kotze‚ Paul Jedreasiak‚ Anthony Jelonch; Baptiste Serin‚ Francois Trinh-Duc‚ Damian Penaud.