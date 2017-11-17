Former Springbok backline coach Dick Muir will join the Sharks in a consultancy role to assist head coach Robert du Preez in 2018.

Muir‚ who also played centre for the Springboks‚ was a canny playmaker in his day and brought that element to the Sharks when he was head coach in 2007.

They went to the Super Rugby final before losing to the Bulls thanks to a last-minute try by Bryan Habana.

He will fulfil the backline and attack coaching duties with previous backline coach Sean Everitt moving to coach the under-19s. Previous forwards coach Ryan Strudwick has been let go and won’t remain at the union.

The Sharks’ CEO‚ Gary Teichmann‚ said: “Dick’s coaching record and his passion for the game makes him the ideal person for the role. He is passionate about this team‚ our proud history and helping to take us forward.

“He has a lot to offer in terms of shaping our attack as well as mentoring and guiding our young backline to reach their full potential. After a break‚ we are happy that he has decided to return to the coaching fore with his expertise and technical astuteness.”

Muir added: “I am very excited to once again be involved with the Sharks as a consultant‚ and I look forward to helping them achieve their vision.

“Together with Gary and Robert and the rest of the management team‚ our plan is to bring the team back to where they once were.

“Rugby coaching is a passion for me and despite having taken a break from full-time coaching‚ I never have not been involved at some level of the structures. My role in the Investec International Rugby Academy and with Northwood School has kept me in touch with what is happening in the game and has fueled my passion to be a part of shaping the future of the Sharks.”

Looking ahead to 2018‚ Du Preez said: “It’s important for us to kick-on from where we left off in 2017. A strong team culture is paramount to success and the basis of our culture centres around a strong work ethic‚ respect for each other and our jersey.

“We are fortunate to have a loyal group of players who’ve bought into the strong long-term vision that we are working towards.

“As a coaching unit‚ we are committed to providing our players with the technical skills and game plan‚ with which they can develop and eventually stake a claim for higher honours.

“After a short break‚ our pre-season training commences on Monday and we are excited to get going.

“There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead in preparation for the 2018 season and beyond‚ which we as a team will tackle together.”