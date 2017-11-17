With the tone of their tour already set by their record defeat to Ireland in Dublin last week‚ the Springboks now need to meet an imperative every coach demands.

Under the cosh coach Allister Coetzee needs his team to win‚ not just to ease the pressure on him‚ but to show they are willing and capable of responding to his methods.

The Springboks have been wildly inconsistent this year and the irony is a win will further underline the fact against France at Stade de France on Saturday.

Whether his team is up for the challenge will be revealed in the way they warm to the physical exchanges against France. Last week they were bossed in the collisions by a fired-up Ireland and a repeat will raise suspicion that they aren’t prepared the go the extra mile for the coach.

Captain Eben Etzebeth will recall how deep they had to dig physically to get the measure of France in the corresponding fixture in 2013.

The Boks kept France at arm’s length in a gusty 19-10 win under Heyneke Meyer. Apart from Etzebeth only two other players in the starting lineup on Saturday will return for the fixture. Siya Kolisi was on the bench that evening and he starts this time around.

Of course it speaks volumes of the rapid evolution in Springbok rugby and the current crop cannot be unaware of the uncertainty it will create for them should Coetzee get the boot at the end of the tour.

Apart from upping the ante in the physicality stakes the Boks also need to go about their business with greater composure and accuracy. Their scrums were at times a shambles last weekend but they have something to build from in the lineouts.

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s absence has been offset by Duane Vermeulen’s availability this weekend.

Reliable lineout ball will almost certainly lead to the frequent deployment of the maul in what is expected to be damp conditions after 9pm. Coetzee spoke about adapting their game to the conditions this week‚ so don’t expect fireworks.

If you thought the boot was applied too liberally last weekend‚ strap yourself in for the aerial contest on Saturday night.

At this stage Coetzee and his team care little for artistic impression. A win‚ by whatever means‚ is all they’re interested in.

Last week the Boks made history for all the wrong reasons but the Du Preez family will have something to celebrate should Dan du Preez make it from the bench onto the playing surface.

The Du Preez clan (father Robert‚ and twin brother Jean-Luc) will become the first father and two sons combination to have played for the Boks.

Teams

France - Nans Ducuing; Yoann Huget‚ Geoffrey Doumayrou‚ Mathieu Bastareaud‚ Teddy Thomas; Anthony Belleau‚ Antoine Dupont; Louis Picamoles‚ Kevin Gourdon‚ Judicael Cancoriet; Sebastien Vahaamahina‚ Paul Gabrillagues; Rabah Slimani‚ Guilhem Guirado (captain)‚ Jefferson Poirot. Substitutes: Clement Maynadier‚ Sebastien Taofifenua‚ Daniel Kotze‚ Paul Jedreasiak‚ Anthony Jelonch; Baptiste Serin‚ Francois Trinh-Duc‚ Damian Penaud.

South Africa - Andries Coetzee; Dillyn Leyds‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Francois Venter‚ Courtnall Skosan; Handre Pollard‚ Ross Cronje; Duane Vermeulen‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Francois Louw; Lood de Jager‚ Eben Etzebeth (captain); Wilco Louw‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Tendai Mtawarira. Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Franco Mostert‚ Dan du Preez; Rudy Paige‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Damian de Allende.

Referee: Nigel Owens

Kick-off: 10pm (SA time)