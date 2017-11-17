Jones brings back England's A-team for Aussies

Owen Farrell, Jonny May and Joe Launchbury will start for England against Australia on Saturday, with Anthony Watson switching to fullback and Maro Itoje named among the replacements by coach Eddie Jones yesterday.

After a slow-paced victory over Argentina last week and only Samoa to come after this weekend, Jones was always likely to return to his strongest-looking side.

That will always include Farrell, who comes in at inside centre after a rest.

He teams up again with flyhalf George Ford and outside centre Jonathan Joseph, with Henry Slade dropping to the bench.

England will need to be much sharper this week against an Australia team who have won five and drawn one of their last six games, including a rare success against New Zealand.

However, the Wallabies have lost four in a row against England and their only win in their last seven meetings was in the Rugby World Cup pool game two years ago.

In an attempt to replicate some of the challenges of playing in the World Cup in Japan in 2019, Jones has changed his team's routine this week, briefly moving their base to Syon Park in West London and switching their heaviest training day from Tuesday to Wednesday.

"We will have to be effective in everything we do this weekend to win.

"This is going to be a great challenge, as we know Australia have been in great form towards the end of their season," he said.

Australia named an unchanged team as coach Michael Cheika kept faith with the team that beat Wales 29-21 in Cardiff last weekend.

South African-born Cornell du Preez, 26, starts for Scotland for the first time against world champions New Zealand in Saturday's one-off Test at Murrayfield.

The No8 - who has three caps - replaces injured Ryan Wilson in one of two enforced changes from the starting 15 that lost 44-38 to Samoa last Saturday.