Blitzboks now with a marksman’s target etched on the back

The Blitzboks are working to reach new standards as they go into the new season with a huge target on their backs after dominating the 2016/17 HSBC World Sevens Series.

After capturing the overall title last season by winning five of the 10 tournaments and making three more finals‚ the challenges for the coming season are three-pronged.

There is the World Series title to defend but the Blitzboks will also have to defend their Commonwealth Games crown on the Gold Coast in April 2018‚ which they won on 2014‚ and there is the small matter of the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco next July.

“We haven’t finalised our goals for the season but it’s going to be a tough balance‚” coach Neil Powell said.