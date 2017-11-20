Coetzee defended his selection policy that makes limited use of foreign based players.

It becomes a costly excercise to rope in foreign based players‚ while those who are asked to join the Boks potentially lose income from clubs unwilling to pay them in their absence.

The coach made sure he stressed the potentially disruptive nature of bringing in players who earn a living abroad.

"You can't in one week bring those players up to the level (of those) who have been part of the squad‚" he said.

He believes in continuity in selection and is understandably desperate to avoid a revolving door selection policy.

He was specifically asked about Jan Serfontein‚ Pat Lambie and Frans Steyn's situation.

"They are all quality players and they are available (in terms of SA Rugby's 30-Test criteria).