Rassie Erasmus officially started work at SA Rugby on Monday following an 18-month stint in Ireland and walked in to an office still reeling after a series of setbacks.

Erasmus will take on the role of director of rugby‚ which was the position he held before taking on the Munster job last June.

Long-time assistant and defence coaching guru Jacques Nienaber is also back at work at SA Rugby‚ having been part of Erasmus’ coaching staff at Munster.

Erasmus will immediately set about a complete review of rugby structures in SA while Nienaber was back at work last week already.

After losing the Rugby World Cup 2023 bid and also seeing the Springboks limp from a record defeat in any match (57-0) against the All Blacks two months ago to a record defeat (38-3) against Ireland a week ago‚ the game needs a boost and Erasmus might just bring it.