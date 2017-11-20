We have to make sure we get it right this year‚ says Bok coach Coetzee
Two impressive basilicas tower heavenward in the centre of this northern Italian town.
The Boks would not have seen them as they are more than 20 minutes away to the north in an area one touring journalist likened to Milnerton's industrial wasteland‚ Paarden Island.
Those in Jozi‚ think City Deep.
Given their maiden defeat to Italy last year it is not lost on coach Allister Coetzee that penance is now due.
Monday's press conference wasn't quite the confession box‚ but not much separated those asking questions and those answering.
"We have to make sure we get it right this year‚" said Coetzee.
A huge part of their activity this week will centre around discipline‚ a much admired trait in the local doctrine.
As if appointed by some higher force this week‚ Romain Poite takes the whistle and it is key for Coetzee that nothing is left to chance in translation‚ or indeed interpretation.
"The players have been adapting well to the referees. We need to keep on working on our discipline‚" said the coach.
He spoke of the need to keep the opposition out before reminding of the potency of Italy's driving maul.
"You only get a driving maul from a line-out and that often comes from a penalty to touch. It is a massive focus for us."
In that regard the return of Pieter-Steph du Toit from concussion will be a significant boost to the Bok line-out. He is likely to fill the void left by Siya Kolisi who returned home on paternity leave.
Coetzee is also alert to his team's shortcomings under the high ball.
The opposition pounced in Dublin and Paris and Italy's willy coach Conor O'Shea will no doubt tell his players to take to the air.
Italy don't have the most creative players and have to be savvy in the deployment of their resources.
Despite defeat to Argentina last weekend‚ their scrums packed some punch.
Coetzee recognises that the Boks will face another 'long afternoon' if they don't master the fundamentals.
It will almost certainly render his stint as coach beyond redemption.
