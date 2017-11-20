Two impressive basilicas tower heavenward in the centre of this northern Italian town.

The Boks would not have seen them as they are more than 20 minutes away to the north in an area one touring journalist likened to Milnerton's industrial wasteland‚ Paarden Island.

Those in Jozi‚ think City Deep.

Given their maiden defeat to Italy last year it is not lost on coach Allister Coetzee that penance is now due.

Monday's press conference wasn't quite the confession box‚ but not much separated those asking questions and those answering.

"We have to make sure we get it right this year‚" said Coetzee.

A huge part of their activity this week will centre around discipline‚ a much admired trait in the local doctrine.