Ever so often‚ Wilco Louw pinches himself. Not just because he is playing for‚ as he calls it‚ "the best team in the word‚" but he is doing so with some of his heroes.

"Guys like Duane (Vermeulen)‚ Eben (Etzebeth) and Frans (Malherbe) were my heroes when I started playing.

"They are still my heroes and now I get to play with them‚" he said with a boyish smile.

Don't be fooled‚ however.

Louw is a doorstop of a tighthead‚ rarely moving to the whims of an opponent. His greeting is hand bendingly firm and he looks you in the eye.

There is something endearingly grounded‚ honest and old school about Louw.

He's handy‚ in a crafting way.

"Some of the furniture I have‚ I made myself. I like going into the garage and working with my hands‚" he said with a wide grin.

He is in the throes of crafting a career he can barely believe is taking shape so quickly.

Although he blipped on the radar with greater regularity over the last two years‚ his rise this year has happened at breakneck speed.

"Things have happened quickly. I have to pinch myself. But you have a job to do.

"You can't just arrive on a Saturday and expect things to fall into place. You have to know your detail. You have to work hard and know your stuff."

Forceful performances at the business end of the Currie Cup has helped steel him for the rigours of a northern hemisphere tour.

"I played for Western Province in Kimberley in a 3pm kick-off. That is no joke‚" he said about the last game he featured in before getting the nod for a potential Bok debut.

Assistant coach Matt Proudfoot spoke in glowing terms of Louw on Tuesday.

"Wilco has really made a step up since making his debut.

"He's played against the All Blacks in Cape Town‚ Ireland in Dublin and France in Paris. I'm very proud of him."