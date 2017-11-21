This time Boks have to get it right - Coetzee

Two impressive basilicas tower heavenward in the centre of Padua in northern Italy.

The Boks would not have seen them as they are more than 20 minutes away to the north in an area one touring journalist likened to Milnerton's industrial wasteland Paarden Island. Those in Jozi, think City Deep.

Given their maiden defeat to Italy last year it is not lost on coach Allister Coetzee that penance is now due.

"We have to make sure we get it right this year," said Coetzee.

A huge part of their activity this week will centre on discipline, a much-admired trait in the local doctrine. As if appointed by some higher force this week Romain Poite takes the whistle and it is key for Coetzee that nothing is left to chance in translation.

"The players have been adapting well to the referees. We need to keep on working on our discipline," said the coach.

He spoke of the need to keep the opposition out before reminding them of the potency of Italy's driving maul.

The return of Pieter-Steph du Toit from concussion will be a significant boost to the Bok lineout. He will fill the void left by Siya Kolisi who returned home on paternity leave.

Coetzee may have a full complement available with captain Eben Etzebeth likely to be available for selection.

Team doctor Konrad von Hagen said he expected Etzebeth to be fit for the match after the lock left the field with a lower left leg injury late in the game against France.

He is still awaiting the outcome of an MRI scan on hooker Malcolm Marx, which was due to be performed later on Monday.

Coetzee did not warm to the question about potentially involving less established players in Saturday's Test, saying there would be an opportunity in the final Test on this tour against Wales to look at fringe players.

"The Test against Wales falls outside the international window, so there will be an opportunity to look at those players.

"Duane Vermeulen, Francois Louw, Elton Jantjies and Franco Mostert will leave us next week," said Coetzee. Players like Warrick Gelant, Curwin Bosch and Lukhanyo Am could come into the reckoning in Cardiff.

Coetzee recognises the Boks will face another "long afternoon" if they don't master the fundamentals. It will almost certainly render his stint as coach beyond redemption.