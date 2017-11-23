Italy's inspirational flyhalf looks beyond adversity

The Springboks are likely to face one of the game's most inspirational figures this weekend when they play in Padova, Italy.

You would be right if you thought Ian McKinley does not sound particularly Italian, because he has been naturalised. McKinley, who was born in Dublin, did not set out to one day tell a tale of triumph over adversity, but his story is one that will resonate with everyone who has defied the odds.

McKinley lost an eye after a teammate's stray boot knocked him in the face in 2010. He retired, but made an unlikely comeback in 2014, not just playing socially, but again playing professional rugby before remarkably joining the Test ranks earlier this month.

The flyhalf is not exactly unobtrusive, because he has to wear protective goggles to safeguard his remaining vision.

McKinley played his second Test last weekend in Italy's defeat to Argentina and very much has the Boks in his sights this weekend.