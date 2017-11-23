Rugby

Italy's inspirational flyhalf looks beyond adversity

23 November 2017 - 06:59 By LIAM DEL CARME
Ian McKinley wearing his protective eyewear during the European Rugby Challenge Cup match.
Ian McKinley wearing his protective eyewear during the European Rugby Challenge Cup match.
Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The Springboks are likely to face one of the game's most inspirational figures this weekend when they play in Padova, Italy.

You would be right if you thought Ian McKinley does not sound particularly Italian, because he has been naturalised. McKinley, who was born in Dublin, did not set out to one day tell a tale of triumph over adversity, but his story is one that will resonate with everyone who has defied the odds.

McKinley lost an eye after a teammate's stray boot knocked him in the face in 2010. He retired, but made an unlikely comeback in 2014, not just playing socially, but again playing professional rugby before remarkably joining the Test ranks earlier this month.

The flyhalf is not exactly unobtrusive, because he has to wear protective goggles to safeguard his remaining vision.

McKinley played his second Test last weekend in Italy's defeat to Argentina and very much has the Boks in his sights this weekend.

Most read

  1. Still a lot at stake in F1 finale Sport
  2. Boks have to box cleverly against 13th-ranked Azzuri Rugby
  3. Another missed opportunity as Amakhosi are held to a draw Soccer
  4. Italy's inspirational flyhalf looks beyond adversity Rugby
  5. Titans pair put lid on T20 hitters Cricket

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X