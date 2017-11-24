Defeat to Italy would mean curtains for Springbok coach

Several Springbok players made their way to Venice on their day-off on Wednesday and it would not have been lost on them how that city is struggling to remain above water.

Coach Allister Coetzee has himself been trying to keep his head above water for much of the year and it is not difficult to see why he believes his buoyancy is inextricably linked to his best available team.

The tide dictates that he pushes his best resources into battle against Italy on Saturday, but he has also been forced into two significant amendments.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, who has started every Test this year, injured his shoulder against France last weekend and was on the doubtful list. He does not feature in the match day 23 as Bongi Mbonambi makes a maiden start.

Marx's absence is a huge setback for the Boks. Coetzee is expecting a dogfight in damp conditions, an activity Marx would have approached with relish.

"We have to make sure Malcolm recovers 100%," Coetzee said.

He has set himself apart in that position, to the point that Mbonambi has had very little game time. "Bongi deserves a start. He's played well in the Currie Cup, especially in the semis and in the final," Coetzee said.

Chiliboy Ralepelle will also get a chance. Third-choice hooker at the Sharks, he might also be short of a gallop.

"My thoughts are quite clear on that. He had a great Super Rugby campaign. He comes with a wealth of experience as a set-piece hooker. In the northern hemisphere, you are tested by how accurate you can put the ball into the lineout," said the coach.

Also on the bench is Warrick Gelant and there is every chance that the Bulls dynamo will make his debut.

"He is really a phenomenally attack- minded player. He's got great footwork."

Coetzee will be relieved that captain Eben Etzebeth has come through this week without suffering further mischief to the lower-leg injury he sustained against France.

But, overall, Coetzee's selections speak of a man in survival mode. Defeat will almost certainly spell the end of his reign as Bok coach at the end of the tour.