Allister Coetzee remains mum about his Springbok coach future

Allister Coetzee didn’t talk about his future following his team’s 35-6 beating of Italy at the Stadio Euganeo.

The Springbok coach didn’t need to.

His team did the talking on his behalf as they replicated training field routines and blackboard battle plans against a team that was responsible for their nadir last year.

After a match which was played in atrocious conditions< Coetzee was happy and a little relieved.

He lauded the effort of his forwards.

“It was one of the best forward performances of the Springbok pack‚ in tough conditions‚” he said.