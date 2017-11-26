Duane Vermeulen hopes he left the Springbok team in better shape he found it almost two weeks ago.

The Boks appeared down and out and their coach teetering on the brink of being fired after being humiliated 38-3 by Ireland two weeks ago.

They have‚ however‚ bounced back with victories over France and Italy alleviating some of the pressure on the coach‚ while giving the team a bit of a spring in its step.

Vermeulen returned for club duty to Toulon on Sunday but not before his impact was keenly felt in the Bok set-up over the last fortnight.

“It was a nice two weeks‚” he said in the bowels of the deeply uninspiring Stadio Euganeo.

“When I joined the team there was a bit of pressure.

"It was nice to get to know the guys and to see what potential is in this side.

"Also to share with them what some of us have been through and what can happen in the future.

“It was nice to be part of this but now also sorry to say ‘goodbye’.