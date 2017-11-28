Rugby

'Ghabadinho' Mhango returns from spitting suspension

28 November 2017 - 17:07 By Marc Strydom
Gabadinho Mhango of Bidvest Wits during the 2017 Caf Champions League match between Bidvest Wits v Al Ahly at the Bidvest Stadium, South Africa on 19 March 2017.
Gabadinho Mhango of Bidvest Wits during the 2017 Caf Champions League match between Bidvest Wits v Al Ahly at the Bidvest Stadium, South Africa on 19 March 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Frank "Gabadinho" Mhango has returned from a six-match ban for a spitting incident in time for Bidvest Wits’ Telkom Knockout final against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ and coach Gavin Hunt seems eager to hand the fiery forward a role despite his lengthy absence.

Mhango has served a six-match suspension handed to him by the Premier Soccer League in late October for spitting at AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton in Wits’ 3-0 Absa Premiership defeat in Durban on September 20.

The Malawian is available to be fielded in Saturday’s TKO final at Princess Magogo Stadium.

Hunt was asked whether he was concerned that the destructive forward’s lengthy absence‚ having not played a competitive match since Wits’ 1-0 away win against Celtic on October 1‚ might affect Mhango’s sharpness.

“Please God it doesn’t. You know‚ we need a guy like that. He gives us pace‚ he gives us an outlet‚” the coach said.

“Listen‚ he’s not in the greatest goal-scoring form‚ is he? He hasn’t scored since the second round least year in the league‚ when we won the league.

“I mean he started off well for us‚ and he did well. But then he just went off the boil.

“But he’s a guy who’s different to what we’ve got‚ and that’s important.

“We haven’t had that. We’re very static and the movement hasn’t been good.

"I mean‚ for the last few games‚ if we’d had him‚ possibly we would have got something from him.

“Now we’ve got him back. With the period of time he’s been out it’s a gamble. But we need him.”

Mhango last scored for Wits in a 3-0 win against Lamontville Golden Arrows in April on the way to the club winning their first league title last season.

However the physical‚ strong-running presence of the powerful forward and his shock value have been missed by the Johannesburg club as they have sagged to last place in the PSL this season after 11 matches.

READ MORE:

South African football is in a crisis‚ says 'Mambush' Mudau

South African football is in a crisis‚ says former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana striker Daniel “Mambush” Mudau.
Sport
2 hours ago

How Bloemfontein Celtic’s first cup final launched a superstar

Bloemfontein Celtic will play in only their fifth cup final on Saturday when they meet Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout decider at the Princess ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bidvest Wits voice their frustration with TKO final venue

Bidvest Wits have raised concerns about the current condition of the pitch at surprise Telkom Knockout final venue Princess Magogo Stadium‚ where ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Changes to South Africa’s FIFA accredited referees

South Africa will have one less international referee than last year with Kulasande Qongqo falling off the FIFA panel after he was not re-nominated.
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Boks aiming for one final push Rugby
  2. SuperSport slapped with a fine for over R200,000 Soccer
  3. Titans on a mission in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge Cricket
  4. Wales without much of their star power for Bok Test Rugby
  5. SA's finest will have to hit the ground running against India Cricket

Latest Videos

Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe

Related articles

  1. South African football is in a crisis‚ says 'Mambush' Mudau Soccer
  2. How Bloemfontein Celtic’s first cup final launched a superstar Soccer
  3. Bidvest Wits voice their frustration with TKO final venue Soccer
  4. Changes to South Africa’s FIFA accredited referees Soccer
  5. Ajax Cape Town planning to ambush 'hurting' SuperSport United Soccer
  6. Improved Arsenal can mount title challenge, says Cech Soccer
  7. CAF disarray heaps pressure on SA clubs Soccer
  8. Celtic staying put in Bloemfontein ahead of TKO final Soccer
  9. AC Milan fire coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement Soccer
  10. South African players find back of the net abroad Soccer
  11. AmaZulu looking to life beyond veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe Soccer
  12. Tinkler's men limp in attack Soccer
  13. Orlando Pirates climb to second place with win over Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
X