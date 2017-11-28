Marx good to go, but Beast still man down

Hooker Malcolm Marx has has regained his fitness and is likely to play a leading role in the Springboks' ambition of finishing the year on a high, against Wales, on Saturday.

Marx, who missed last weekend's clash against Italy due to the shoulder injury he suffered against France, is ready to go, according to the team's doctor, Konrad von Hagen.

Though Bongi Mbonambi deputised with some distinction in his absence against Italy in Padua, coach Allister Coetzee stressed he would assemble his best available troops.

Though the match is outside the official Test window, Coetzee is taking it seriously.

He will hope loosehead Tendai Mtawarira recovers from his injury in the first half against Italy but he has to play a waiting game.

"He has a groin strain and we will give him as much time as possible to see if he'll be available," Von Hagen said about Mtawarira.

Coetzee will also have Elton Jantjies available after his Japanese club the Shining Arcs granted permission for him to stay. "It is good to have him," said Coetzee, which is probably code for Jantjies being on the bench.

Coetzee's detractors will argue the game against Wales should be an opportunity to blood young players. The coach is with his back to the wall and is likely to go with as many battle-hardened players as he can.

It is for that reason when Coetzee was pressed on outside back Warrick Gelant's prospects of a start, the coach was coy.

"He's an exciting player. Who knows? He might find himself in the mix this weekend."

Still, whoever he assembles from his available resources it will be difficult to plug the significant holes left by Duane Vermeulen and Francois Louw. Coetzee did not want to dwell on something he has little control over.

The coach would not be drawn on speculation over Wales No 8 Toby Falotau's availability for the Test. Like Louw, Falotau plays for Bath.

"I follow Regulation 9 and how we understand it. Francois is definitely not available."

The Bok management again rested players for yesterday's practice. End-of-year tours take bodies to the brink and the careful management of workloads becomes imperative.

"I don't think there is a concern we are less fit than we were at the start of the season," Von Hagen assured.