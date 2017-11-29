Had Allister Coetzee’s job security not been such an insecurity‚ the Springbok coach might have considered some bold selections for Saturday’s Test against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

The Test outside the international window has already diminished both teams’ call-up powers‚ thus robbing the fixture from a true sense of occasion.

Tests in early December should really be about Last man standing and less about under the cosh coaches trying to avoid being The biggest loser.

Coetzee names his team on Thursday and has vowed to field his best available side for the occasion in the hope of leaving a lingering memory as he heads into a much anticipated review with his employers.

Should he hold onto his job he may reflect on Saturday as an opportunity lost to build experience in his young squad.

With the Principality Stadium’s roof set to be closed and a dry surface thus guaranteed‚ the coach would have just cause to be bolder in his selections.

Earlier in the week he talked up the virtues of fullback Warrick Gelant as an attacking three quarter.

The Bulls player‚ who made his Test debut as a substitute on the wing against Italy‚ was electrifying in the Currie Cup.

He finished the competition’s top scorer with 10 tries.

He may not yet possess the all weather game that is demanded for long tours in these parts‚ but Gelant’s sense of space and timing are qualities that are hard to ignore on any surface.

Fullback Andries Coetzee has not exactly made the No15 jersey his own‚ but the coach places huge stock in the range of the player’s left boot. Against Italy however Coetzee’s boot betrayed him.

Should Coetzee still hold strong convictions about Coetzee’s continued presence in the last line of defence‚ Gelant can also be considered on the left wing.

Courtnall Skosan has featured in all 11 Tests this season but he hasn’t done so with great distinction.

He may yet make a greater impact in Test rugby but his game currently isn’t emboldened by the confidence that makes him grow and arm and a leg at the Lions.

If Coetzee really wants to dazzle‚ Gelant on the wing and Curwin Bosch at fullback would provide edge of your seat stuff.

Despite rarely warming of the demands of his position‚ Jesse Kriel has established himself as a near permanent fixture in Coetzee’s line-ups.

It is unlikely the coach will amend his midfield‚ especially with Francois Venter running some incisive lines since his introduction for the Test in Paris.

Handre Pollard’s performance against Italy last week drew many plaudits and while Ross Cronje performed well in the first half in Padua‚ the coach‚ as a former scrumhalf himself‚ will be all too aware of broadening experience in that area.

It is not so much Cronje deserving to he left out‚ as Rudy Paige and Louis Schreuder standing to gain tremendously from some valuable game time.

The quad injury loose head Tendai Mtawarira suffered against Italy has cast much doubt over his availability. Steven Kitshoff‚ should perhaps get a start regardless.

Malcolm Marx is expected to make a return this week but this is another area in which Coetzee should consider developing contingencies for the future. It is unlikely to happen here.

The Bok backrow will be reshaped this weekend‚ with Siya Kolisi returning to take the No6 jersey vacated by Francois Louw‚ but the coach needs to decide about who to give the responsibility of replacing Duane Vermeulen at No8.

Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot believes Uzair Cassiem is a closer fit than say‚ Dan du Preez to the Vermeulen mould‚ but in compiling a backrow their primary consideration should perhaps be to mitigate the loss of Louw.

Du Preez is quite adept at holding up the opposition’s advances in the tackle. Du Preez striking a wrecking ball partnership with Pieter-Steph du Toit could be a formidable prospect.

Du Toit‚ however‚ is feeling the effects of a barnstorming performance against Italy but like Willem Alberts in 2013‚ don’t discount a patched up Bok No7 devastating the Welsh pack.