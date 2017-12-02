The Blitzboks will face Fiji in the semi-finals of the Dubai Sevens on Saturday afternoon after overcoming Samoa 26-10 in the quarterfinals.

Wing Seabelo Senatla again proved the major difference‚ scoring two tries to take his career tally to 194.

The first was a routine finish at the end of a good build-up‚ but the second had a hint of genius about it as Senatla stepped and slipped through three tacklers to break the match open.

The Blitzboks were made to work hard for their win against the tough Pacific Islanders but were always in control of the match that also saw tries for Werner Kok and Tim Agaba.

Some uncharacteristically sloppy defence by SA allowed Samoa to stay in the contest as they struck back after Senatla’s first try when Faalemiga Selesele made the most of two slipped tackles to score.

Senatla’s superb solo effort for his second try gave the Blitzboks a 12-5 halftime lead but the islanders were back in the game a few minutes later when Alamanda Motuga slipped over in the corner.

But Kok and Agaba settled the matter with well-taken scores to keep the Blitzboks’ search for a fifth Dubai title on track.

Fiji powered past a tenacious Scotland‚ to win 35-24 and set up a salivating clash against their old foes.

Scorers

SA Tries: Seabelo Senatla (2)‚ Werner Kok‚ Tim Agaba

Conversions: Branco du Preez‚ Cecil Afrika (2)

Samoa Tries: Faalemiga Selesele‚ Alamanda Motuga