Etzebeth blasts former players and coaches who've criticised the Boks

Springboks stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth has fired a salvo at former players and coaches who have been critical of the team on their tour of Europe.

Etzebeth said the critics do not always know what they are talking about.

Asked to respond to some of the fierce criticism leveled against the team by Nick Mallet and Naas Botha following the narrow 24-22 loss to Wales at the weekend‚ the big lock said: “They don’t always know what they are talking about.”

“I enjoy captaincy a lot and I don’t really remove myself from the game.

"As far as I know I have always done what I am expected to do and being captain is a responsibility that I love doing.”

Etzebeth also became the second senior Springbok player after Siya Kolisi to openly support embattled coach Allister Coetzee to continue coaching the team.