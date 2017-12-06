Blitzboks aim to win on home soil

Blitzboks skipper Philip Snyman was one of 16 captains lined up on Cape Town Stadium's roof for a photoshoot on Tuesday, and on Sunday he and his team hope to raise it with another home World Series victory.

The Blitzboks, current series champions and hot favourites on home soil, will go into this weekend's second leg of the 2017-2018 HSBC World Series high on confidence and form after winning in Dubai last weekend.

New Zealand showed a return to form with their first final appearance since the 2015/16 season in Dubai last week, while Fiji and England also caught the eye.

Those three teams will be better after removing the off-season rust while Australia, Kenya and Scotland will also be dangerous.

With the tournament sold out, the Blitzboks can expect massive support from the 110000 crowd over the two days.

As defending champions and winners in Dubai, South Africa come into the tournament under pressure to please their home crowd.

They are drawn in Pool A alongside Kenya, Russia and France.

The Blitzboks have met Russia 18 times and won all 18 clashes, while in 48 meetings with France the home team have lost only six.

Against Kenya, South Africa's record is also impressive, with 44 wins in 50 meetings against only five losses and a draw.

One of those wins was a 48-5 victory in Dubai last week.

"It's lekker to come to Cape Town as winners last week," Seabelo Senatla said.

"It will do us good coming on the back of a win, and has set us up well for the season.

"We only get to play at home once a year. So, our goal is obviously to give the fans what they want - the trophy."

Snyman was equally delighted to be at home: "We have a tough pool in our home tournament against Kenya, Russia and France and it's going to be physical but we are ready.

"To play in front of family and friends is special for us and to play here in Cape Town, in front of a packed stadium, is going to be something really special."

Reigning Cape Town Sevens champions England finished third in Dubai, but captain Tom Mitchell is hoping to replicate their winning form last year.