Blitzboks try-machine Seabelo Senatla is putting any thoughts of individual milestones out of his mind as 200 World Sevens Series tries looms within touching distance for the speedy wing.

Senatla‚ who will only be involved in the first four tournaments of the 10-event circuit before moving back to fifteens‚ moved to fifth on the all time sevens try-scoring list last weekend.

He scored seven tries at the season-opening tournament in Dubai‚ and moved to 196 career tries‚ as the Blitzboks won the title to start the defence of their world title in the best way possible.

Senatla‚ 24‚ has scored his tries at a staggering rate of more than one per match‚ with his total having being amassed in a mere 173 games.

Barring injury‚ he should break the 200-try mark at some stage during this weekend’s Cape Town sevens.

“I don’t really think about those kinds of records‚” Senatla said.

“It’s like when I was getting close to my 100th try‚ as soon as I stepped on the field‚ all you’re thinking about is doing what you’re supposed to do.

“It’s all about what’s best for the team and if it [the milestone] comes‚ great‚ if it doesn’t‚ that's also okay as long as the team has performed.

“As long as I walk off the field knowing I gave 100% for the team then I know I’m good.”

Senatla will take a full tilt at fifteens next year in an effort to break through at international level and become a Test Springbok.

He will play tournaments three and four on the sevens circuit in Sydney and Hamilton before returning to the Stormers for Super Rugby.

“This is still my second phase in my career‚ which is about playing more fifteens and supplementing it with sevens‚” Senatla said.

“I feel sevens has a lot to do with my development as a player and it’s given me so much‚ so I don’t want to leave it just yet.

“Obviously I have dreams and ambitions of being a fifteens Bok‚ and that’s the ultimate goal.

"At later stages I will continue to play fifteens‚ and perhaps play that only. But it’s been an amazing journey so far‚ and I’m just enjoying every moment of it.

“It’s all about trying to become a more holistic player‚ and that’s what I’m gunning towards. I’m just glad to be back with my sevens family though.”

Meanwhile‚ Cape Town executive Mayor Patricia De Lille says that although the city welcomes visitors to the Sevens‚ she has urged people to be mindful of the drought.

“I know that people don’t drink a lot of water at the Sevens ... they drink beer‚” De Lille said.

“We will be having messages up on the screen asking people to save water.

"We have to ask you to save water so we can get through this drought together.

“We have already put in water measures in place so that in the bathrooms there will be signs up all over.

“We know that the local Capetonians have already done so well in saving water‚ but we are ready.

"We have an emergency plan in place and everything is in place for the weekend.”