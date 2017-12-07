Rugby

Ackermann Junior continues to impress in England

07 December 2017 - 10:47 By Craig Ray
South Africa's Gloucester's loose-forward Ruan Ackermann was voted the England’s Aviva Premiership Player of the Month for November 2017.
South Africa's Gloucester's loose-forward Ruan Ackermann was voted the England’s Aviva Premiership Player of the Month for November 2017.
Image: Gloucester Rugby via Twitter

Former Lions looseforward Ruan Ackermann has been named as England’s Aviva Premiership Player of the Month for November.

Playing for Gloucester‚ which is coached by Ruan’s father Johan, Ackermann will certainly be on England coach Eddie Jones’ radar as a possible national player by 2020.

Ackermann‚ 21‚ is uncapped by the Springboks and never played for the Junior Springboks – SA’s designated second team – which clears his path to play Test rugby for another nation.

Gloucester are currently fourth in the standings‚ due in no small part to Ackermann’s bruising play.

Rugby World Cup 2003 winner Will Greenwood is in the perfect position to assess Ackermann’s qualities having coached him while he played for the Barbarians against the All Blacks.

“Every team needs a Ruan‚” said Greenwood.

“The guy is a total team player‚ with an immense work ethic. 

“I found Ruan epically fit‚ a player who is in unbelievable shape. He is so dynamic‚ tough physically and mentally.”

Ackermann said last month he would consider playing for England if the opportunity arose.

"I'm still young so I can always go back (to South Africa)‚" Ackermann told KweseESPN when asked about his international future.

“But I can give myself a fair shot here and you never know‚ hopefully it goes well and you can create yourself an option of playing for England as well.

“If it doesn't come and the England door opens up‚ I mean‚ I'm still young and England is a proud nation‚ so why not?”

Greenwood believes Ackermann has made a massive impact at Gloucester Rugby‚ adding: “The reality is every successful team needs a Ruan‚ the total team player‚ who has immense work ethic‚ awareness of space and he will always make the important tackles.”

A panel of experts judged Ackermann as the player who made the biggest impact in the League over the month.

He was involved in a four-way battle for the gong‚ eventually beating Worcester Warriors pair Josh Adams and Francois Hougaard and Olly Woodburn of Exeter Chiefs to the title.

READ MORE:

Seabelo Senatla shelves thoughts of 200 tries

Blitzboks try-machine Seabelo Senatla is putting any thoughts of individual milestones out of his mind as 200 World Sevens Series tries looms within ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Cape Town to re-tender to host World Series Sevens

The last thing that SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux wants to do is enter an evaluation process to host a World Rugby event in South Africa after last ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Embattled Toetie says it's business as usual

The Springboks returned home on Monday with skipper Eben Etzebeth and coach Allister Coetzee firmly united in defeat.
Sport
2 days ago

Blitzboks aiming to raise the Cape Town Stadium roof

Blitzboks skipper Philip Snyman was one of 16 captains lined up on the Cape Town Stadium’s roof for a photo shoot on Tuesday‚ and on Sunday he and ...
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media Soccer
  2. Ackermann Junior continues to impress in England Rugby
  3. Why SuperSport United are a side with genuine title credentials Soccer
  4. Liverpool coach Klopp gets reward as 'Fab Four' smash Spartak for seven Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighborhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off

Related articles

  1. Seabelo Senatla shelves thoughts of 200 tries Rugby
  2. Cape Town to re-tender to host World Series Sevens Rugby
  3. Blitzboks aim to win on home soil Rugby
  4. Blitzboks aiming to raise the Cape Town Stadium roof Rugby
  5. Embattled Toetie says it's business as usual Rugby
  6. All going to plan for Blitzboks as Cape Town looms Rugby
  7. WATCH | Defiant Coetzee unfazed by the mounting calls for his head Rugby
  8. Etzebeth blasts former players and coaches who've criticised the Boks Rugby
  9. Top Marx for Malcom after earning three nominations Rugby
  10. Blitzboks have the winning formula Rugby
X