Although there is still some conjecture about the financial health of Western Province Rugby (WPR)‚ the professional arm of the sport‚ the union has locked down a host of key players on contract extensions.

The Stormers are busy with their pre-season at their Bellville High Performance centre‚ and with the player roster seemingly sorted until at least 2019‚ all focus is on preparing the side to make a serious run at winning Super Rugby.

With the senior Springbok and Stormers trio of Siya Kolisi‚ Damian de Allende and Steven Kitshoff having recently signed extensions until the end of 2019‚ they have since been joined by 13 further players in committing to the union for the next two years.

Experienced forwards JC Janse van Rensburg‚ Scarra Ntubeni‚ Nizaam Carr‚ Caylib Oosthuizen‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ Ali Vermaak‚ as well as exciting younger talents Wilco Louw and Kobus van Dyk have all committed their immediate future to staying at Newlands.

Dillyn Leyds‚ Jano Vermaak‚ SP Marais‚ Craig Barry and Michal Hazner are the backline players that have signed extensions.

And the likes of Springboks Bongi Mbonambi‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit are also all currently on contracts which run until the end of 2019.