Rugby

Raelene Castle named Rugby Australia's first female chief excutive

12 December 2017 - 10:00 By Reuters
Raelene Castle passes the ball for the media after becoming Rugby Australia's new chief executive, making her the first woman to ever oversee the sport anywhere in the world, in Sydney on December 12, 2017. Castle, a former boss of Netball New Zealand, has been tasked with unifying the sport after the protracted and acrimonious Super Rugby saga.
Raelene Castle passes the ball for the media after becoming Rugby Australia's new chief executive, making her the first woman to ever oversee the sport anywhere in the world, in Sydney on December 12, 2017. Castle, a former boss of Netball New Zealand, has been tasked with unifying the sport after the protracted and acrimonious Super Rugby saga.
Image: WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Former New Zealand Netball chief executive Raelene Castle has been named as Rugby Australia's first female boss on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to take charge of one of the four main football codes in the country.

Castle, who left the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the National Rugby League season, pipped former Wallaby captain Phil Kearns for the role, according to local media.

"Raelene impressed the board with her vision for rugby and her clear understanding of what needs to be done to strengthen and unite the code at all levels," RA chairman Cameron Clyne said.

"In talking to Raelene, and those who have worked with her over her successful sports administration career, it is clear that she fosters environments of collaboration and high performance, always leading by example."

Castle replaces Bill Pulver, who said in August that he was stepping down as soon as a replacement could be found, and she faces a tough task trying to unify a sport that was riven by infighting and off-field controversy this year.

RA were engaged in legal battles with both the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels in a protracted decision making process over which team to cut from Super Rugby. The Perth-based Force were eventually dumped from the competition.

Pulver faced intense criticism from the rugby community over the furore and said when the decision was made he would step down rather than see out his contract, which expired next year.

"There is no doubt Australian rugby has a clear international and domestic offering for both male and female athletes that can be further developed and strengthened," Castle said.

"I am especially looking forward to getting out into the rugby communities across Australia and meeting the diverse range of people that make the game tick."

A former corporate marketing and communications executive in New Zealand, Castle led the country's national body for netball for six years before moving back to Australia to take over the Bulldogs in 2013.

READ MORE:

Stormers lock down key players until 2019

Although there is still some conjecture about the financial health of Western Province Rugby (WPR)‚ the professional arm of the sport‚ the union has ...
Sport
23 hours ago

New Zealand give SA problems again

New Zealand are back as World Sevens Series contenders after three seasons without the title after winning the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Cheetahs keep one eye on the play-offs

The Pro14 fortunes of the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings are accurately reflected by their log positions.
Sport
2 days ago

Pumas and Griquas given franchise status‚ look north

Earlier this year PRO14 chairman Martin Anayi said that the tournament’s aim was to continue growing and on Friday two new possible venues – ...
Sport
3 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Louis van Gaal slams 'boring' Man United under Jose Mourinho Soccer
  2. Egypt star Mohamed Salah named BBC African player of the year Soccer
  3. Rampant Manchester City eye record against Swansea Soccer
  4. England on the brink against Australia at WACA house of pain Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Stormers lock down key players until 2019 Rugby
  2. New Zealand give SA problems again Rugby
  3. NZ ruin the Cape Town party by beating Blitzboks Rugby
  4. Blitzboks unbeaten as Senatla shines Sport
  5. South Africa and India's complicated relationship spans beyond the field Sport
  6. Cheetahs keep one eye on the play-offs Sport
  7. Senatla shines as Blitzboks go unbeaten on day one in Cape Town Rugby
  8. Senatla tears through Russia as Blitzboks get perfect start Rugby
  9. Pumas and Griquas given franchise status‚ look north Rugby
  10. Everyone will be better in Cape Town‚ say Blitzboks Rugby
  11. Blitzboks at full strength for Cape Town Sevens leg  Rugby
  12. Ackermann Junior continues to impress in England Rugby
X