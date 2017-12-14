JP Ferreira leaves Lions to join Johann van Graan at Munster

The Lions have said goodbye to their assistant coach JP Ferreira.

Ferreira will next month link up with former Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan at Munster.

Van Graan is head coach at the Irish province.

Ferreira‚ who spent a decade at the union‚ had worked with Van Graan when he was Springbok defence coach on their end of year tour of Europe last year.

“We are delighted that JP is joining our coaching team‚” said Van Graan.

“He is a great coach that has been very successful at Super Rugby level‚ getting his side to finals with an excellent defence record.

"He also has Test match experience from his time working with the Springboks during the November internationals last year so brings a great amount of knowledge and experience with him.

“I believe JP will fit in perfectly here at Munster and we look forward to his arrival.”

Ferreira became defence coach at the Lions in 2013 and the team went on to win the Currie Cup in 2015 before reaching consecutive Super Rugby finals.

“It is really hard to say goodbye to this amazing Lions family.

"I have been fortunate and blessed to have been with the Lions for 10 years and have been part of 10 Currie Cup and Super Rugby Competitions.

"There have been extreme highs and lows in these 10 years of service‚ but nothing that I would ever regret.

"It has been an amazing time‚” said Ferreira.

“I feel that it is now time for me to improve‚ grow and experience a new culture‚ team‚ environment and competitions.

"I want to thank every single coach‚ player and support staff that invested in my life at the Lions Rugby Company. I cannot thank you enough.

“I’m really excited and am looking forward to this next challenge and chapter in my and my family’s lives.”

The Lions recognised Ferreira's contributions.

“JP has been part of the Lions Rugby revival and I would like to thank him for his hard work and passion” said Rudolf Straeuli‚ chief executive of the Lions Rugby Company (Pty) Ltd.

The Lions will have a much revamped coaching structure in Super Rugby next year following Johan Ackermann’s departure to Gloucester.

Swys de Bruin is the franchise’s head coach and he will be assisted by Philip Lemmer (forwards) and Joey Mongalo (breakdown and backline).

Lions’ Super Rugby coaching and management team:

Head Coach: Swys de Bruin

Forwards: Philip Lemmer

Breakdown and Backline: Joey Mongalo

Head of Strength & Conditioning: Ivan van Rooyen

Manager: Mustapha Boomgaard

Assistant Manager: Johane Singwane

Head Physician: Dr Rob Collins

Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy

Massage Therapist: Ram Mpila

Kicking & Skills (HP Coach): Neil de Bruin

Video Analyst: Wynand Ellis