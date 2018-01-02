Blue Bulls player arrested on allegations of sexual assault
02 January 2018 - 20:29
The Blue Bulls Company has confirmed that a young Blue Bulls rugby player has been arrested on allegations of sexual assault.
However‚ it said it was not in a position to make any comments at this time and would release a further statement once the legal system had run its course.
It referred any queries to the legal representative.
