The Blue Bulls have unveiled a yellow away jersey that is a tribute to city’s football side‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ for winning the Caf Champions League in 2016 and being the most successful team in the Premier Soccer League era.

In their statement‚ the Bulls said they will face their opponents in true Bafana Ba Style fashion emulating the Brazilians' flair on field whilst carrying the same elements found on the kit which has a 20180 graphic on the chest to celebrate the union’s 80-year anniversary this year.

“Great uniforms are based on teams‚ not individuals and because Puma is extremely privileged to be the official technical partner of both Bulls and Sundowns we are in the position to exercise our creative license in terms of team kit design‚” said Puma marketing director Brett Bellinger.

“We believe this one-of-a kind kit is going to be a sought-after collector’s item for both rugby and football fans‚ especially those who follow both of the city’s giants – two of the strongest sporting brands in South Africa.”

Bulls Company chief executive Barend van Graan‚ said: “The Vodacom Bulls have always believed in a bigger dream of uniting Tshwane‚ one that ensures that we fight to uphold the pride of our city.

“Both teams represent this beautiful city and we believe that sharing our colours is a great way of expressing that. This alignment no doubt also shows an amazing unity‚ not only between the brands but also the sporting codes.

“The bold move also shows the Vodacom Bulls’ willingness to embrace and unite‚ to be leaders and torch bearers in the process of continually unifying our people.”

The Bulls and Sundowns also share the same home ground at Loftus Versfeld.