Rugby

Stormers and Bulls swap Los Angeles for Boland

17 January 2018 - 13:56 By Craig Ray
Stormers fullback Dillyn Leyds breaks away from the Bulls players during their Super Rugby encounter at Loftus Versfeld. File photo
Stormers fullback Dillyn Leyds breaks away from the Bulls players during their Super Rugby encounter at Loftus Versfeld. File photo
Image: Masi Losi

A mild Los Angeles winter’s afternoon will make way for a sweltering Boland summer’s day for the Super Rugby warm-up between the Stormers and the Bulls next month.

The pre-season match between the two South Africa rivals was set to be a curtain-raiser to a game featuring the USA against an Argentinean XV in California but was called off on Tuesday night.

The official reason given was “logistical issues’ but TimesLIVE understands that financial commitments to the Bulls and Stormers could not be guaranteed.

"The Vodacom Super Rugby pre-season warm-up match‚ that was supposed to be played between the Bulls and the Stormers in Los Angeles has been cancelled due to issues regarding the agreed upon transfers and logistics‚" a statement from the Bulls said.

"Player welfare and the management thereof are extremely important to the Bulls as well as the Stormers‚ and will not be compromised on in this regard.

"However‚ both teams are extremely excited to announce that the fixture will still be played locally at the Boland Stadium on 3 February 2018‚ with kickoff scheduled for 4pm.

"More details regarding the game and availability of tickets will be made public in due course."

Considering issues around player welfare‚ there will be much relief that the teams won’t have to travel across the world for what is essentially an exhibition match.

Both unions though‚ are enduring tough financial times and any opportunity to make a quick buck took precedence over long-term considerations.

Thankfully‚ in terms of player welfare‚ the deal has fallen through.

But Wellington in early February won’t be much fun.

Temperatures average 30 throughout February and regularly top 40 degrees in the early part of the month.

READ MORE:

Duane Vermeulen’s pending return throws open Bok captaincy

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen’s probable return to South Africa in June has muddied the Springbok captaincy waters only a couple of weeks into the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Blitzboks lose Steinhoff sponsorship

Less than a week after retailer Steinhoff International pulled its sponsorship of the Varsity Cup‚ SA Rugby on Monday confirmed that the beleaguered ...
Sport
2 days ago

Blue Bulls unveil kit that is a tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns

The Blue Bulls have unveiled a yellow away jersey that is a tribute to city’s football side‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ for winning the Caf Champions League ...
Sport
4 days ago

England coach Eddie Jones completes SA inspection

England coach Eddie Jones completed his reconnaissance mission to South Africa by visiting Newlands in Cape Town on a sweltering day.
Sport
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Debutant Ngidi takes seven wickets in the match as SA crush India by 135 runs Cricket
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe parades new signings  Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action Soccer
  4. Stormers and Bulls swap Los Angeles for Boland Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike

Related articles

  1. Blue Bulls player arrested on allegations of sexual assault Rugby
  2. Top five South African rugby coaches Rugby
  3. Year in Review: SA mourns the loss of rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen TshisaLIVE
  4. Five Springbok players who did not cover themselves in glory in 2017 Rugby
  5. Only a ballsy SA Rugby will triumph Sport
X