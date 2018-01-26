Rugby

Blitzboks put half-century past Papua New Guinea

26 January 2018 - 11:29 By Craig Ray
The Blitzboks were in rampant mood against the hopelessly outgunned Pacific Islanders as Rosko Specman scored a hattrick with the rest of the squad contributing handsomely for a total of eight tries.
The Blitzboks were in rampant mood against the hopelessly outgunned Pacific Islanders as Rosko Specman scored a hattrick with the rest of the squad contributing handsomely for a total of eight tries.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Despite waiting almost a full day for their one game at the Sydney leg of the World Sevens Series on Friday‚ the Blitzboks did not appear lethargic as they swept Papua New Guinea aside by 50-0.

The Blitzboks were in rampant mood against the hopelessly outgunned Pacific Islanders as Rosko Specman scored a hattrick with the rest of the squad contributing handsomely for a total of eight tries.

Flying wing Seabelo Senatla scored his 204th series try to continue to add to his SA record scoring feats while there were further tries for Ruhan Nel (2)‚ Stedman Gans and Cecil Afrika.

As predicable as victory was‚ SA face tougher tests on Saturday when they meet Spain and England to complete their Pool C matches.

England beat Spain 22-10 in the Pool’s first match. 

Most read

  1. Safa lawyers apply to postpone Nonkonyana dismissal case Soccer
  2. Sundowns' talk of Chiefs being favourites is 'mind games' Soccer
  3. Dangerous Wanderers wicket threatens the third test Cricket
  4. Sundowns debunk myth that you need to win at home Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X