Despite waiting almost a full day for their one game at the Sydney leg of the World Sevens Series on Friday‚ the Blitzboks did not appear lethargic as they swept Papua New Guinea aside by 50-0.

The Blitzboks were in rampant mood against the hopelessly outgunned Pacific Islanders as Rosko Specman scored a hattrick with the rest of the squad contributing handsomely for a total of eight tries.

Flying wing Seabelo Senatla scored his 204th series try to continue to add to his SA record scoring feats while there were further tries for Ruhan Nel (2)‚ Stedman Gans and Cecil Afrika.

As predicable as victory was‚ SA face tougher tests on Saturday when they meet Spain and England to complete their Pool C matches.

England beat Spain 22-10 in the Pool’s first match.