Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is going down swinging after launching a scathing attack on SA Rugby in an explosive letter addressed to CEO Jurie Roux.

In it Coetzee places the blame of the Springboks’ poor performances during his first two years in charge on everyone‚ and everything but himself.

TimesLIVE is in possession of the letter‚ addressed to Roux‚ from Coetzee via his legal representatives. SA Rugby confirmed the letter’s authenticity but would not comment on the content.

“As a matter of principle SA Rugby does not publicly comment on employer-employee matters‚” an SA Rugby spokesman told TMG.

Under Coetzee the Springboks have won only 11 of 25 matches but in the letter Coetzee claims that he never had a performance clause in writing.

He also does not accept any responsibility for the results‚ preferring to focus on external elements that resulted in a 44 percent winning ratio in his first two years in charge.