The Blitzboks thrashed Papua New Guinea 50-0 in their first match on Friday and added the scalps of Spain 38-0 and England 33-12 on Saturday to top the Pool with England finishing in second.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell was satisfied following his side’s performances‚ which saw them only conceding two tries.

“We always aim to top the pool‚ but the way we do it is also important. The execution was good and we had two good performances out there today. The guys implemented well today‚” Powell said.

The fact that they kept England in particular under pressure with a good defensive effort also pleased the coach.

“We pride ourselves on our defence. We did well today. We did concede tries‚ but that happens.”

Powell was clear about what needed to be done on Sunday. Kenya will be the first hurdle towards the successful defence of the title they won here last year.

“We need to fix one or two things as we were not sharp in all areas‚ like lineouts. In quarterfinals you cannot afford to make a mistake‚ so it will be important for us to make another step-up on Sunday‚” the coach said.