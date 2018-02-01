Rugby

Blitzboks handed comfortable draw at Commonwealth Games

01 February 2018 - 14:16 By Craig Ray
The Blitzboks have been handed a comfortable draw for April’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The defending champions‚ drawn in Pool A‚ will take on rising sevens stars Scotland‚ Papua New Guinea and Malaysia‚ which is about as a kind a group as it can be in the high pressure event.

“It’s never going to be easy defending the title at the Commonwealth Games‚” head coach Neil Powell said.

“This season’s World Series has shown already that there is more depth‚ with three different winners in three tournaments.

“Every side is capable of winning a tournament because everyone is improving. Games these day’s are extremely competitive.”

In the women’s event‚ South Africa has a tough draw in Pool A alongside New Zealand‚ Canada and Kenya.

Men’s pools for 2018 Commonwealth Games:

Pool A

South Africa‚ Scotland‚ Papua New Guinea‚ Malaysia

Pool B

England‚ Australia‚ Samoa‚ Jamaica

Pool C

New Zealand‚ Canada‚ Kenya‚ Zambia

Pool D Fiji‚ Wales‚ Uganda‚ Sri Lanka

Women’s pools for 2018 Commonwealth Games:

Pool A

South Africa‚ New Zealand‚ Canada‚ Kenya

Pool B

Australia‚ Fiji‚ England‚ Wales

SA women’s team:

Nadine Roos‚ Eloise Webb‚ Unathi Mali‚ Rights Mkhari‚ Zintle Mpupha‚ Veroeshka Grain‚ Zenay Jordaan‚ Marithy Pienaar‚ Mathrin Simmers‚ Christelene Steinhobel‚ Chane Stadler‚ Zinthle Ndawonde.

