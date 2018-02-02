Rugby

Allister Coetzee sacked as Bok coach

02 February 2018 - 11:08 By Craig Ray‚ Cape Town
Allister Coetzee's reign as Springbok coach is at an end.
Image: Getty Images

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee was officially sacked on Friday following two seasons of woeful results for the Springboks.

The 54-year-old becomes the first Springbok coach to be dismissed while still under contract since Rudolf Straeuli following the 2003 World Cup.

Coetzee was contracted up to and including the 2019 World Cup‚ but after his Springboks won only 11 of 25 Tests (44%) during 2016 and 2017‚ his position had become untenable.

In a statement SA Rugby said that it had reached an agreement with Allister Coetzee to part ways with immediate effect.

The Rugby Department of SA Rugby‚ under Rassie Erasmus will manage the responsibilities of the Springbok coach until the national team’s coaching and management group for 2018 is confirmed later on in February.

