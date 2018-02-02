Mitchell brings out Bulls' Boks for Stormers

Bulls coach John Mitchell has named a near full-strength squad for his team's penultimate warm-up match ahead of their Super Rugby campaign against the Stormers in Wellington on Saturday.

The Bulls have a bye on the opening weekend of the competition in two weeks time before they host the Hurricanes at Loftus Versfeld on February 24.

Mitchell said even though his team have gone through a rigorous preseason they remain work in progress.

“A number of players who did not start last weekend against the Sharks in Polokwane get a chance to do so this week and will get some valuable game time under the belt‚" Mitchell explained.

“We are still building towards the start of the competition and our performance will be a work in progress towards that.

“We know we are playing against a very capable side‚ but that is the whole purpose of matches like these. There is nothing on offer‚ but so much to learn for both sides."