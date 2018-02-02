“The Rugby Department will manage the responsibilities of the Springbok coach‚ until the national team’s coaching and management group for 2018 is confirmed later this month‚” SA Rugby’s statement read.

Erasmus has been shielded from the media since his return to SA Rugby last November‚ but on Thursday night he had to make a rare public appearance at the launch of a national academy in Stellenbosch.

There he admitted to Sarugbymag.co.za – which has been widely written for the past month – that he had been doing all the Boks’ planning for the next two seasons since his return from Munster in Ireland.

“There has already been a lot of planning going on through various levels of the game‚ and particularly with regards to the Springboks‚” Erasmus said.

“We are ranked sixth in the world‚ so my immediate focus and the big ticket is to fix things as soon as possible.

“All of us want things (with the coaching roles and responsibilities) to be in place as soon as possible‚ but I don’t see it as a massive problem.

“I can take you back to 2012 when Heyneke (Meyer) was appointed and we (the Rugby Department) did all the planning.

“A lot of the support staff were only confirmed shortly before the start of that first test series‚ and we beat England in that series. It was the same with Allister two years ago‚ and we beat Ireland 2-1.

“So there has been planning going on behind the scenes‚ and of course we want to get that clarity‚ but there is a process that has to run its course.

“However‚ it’s not hindering us in the background and it isn’t affecting my role as director of rugby‚ which is to ensure that we are as well prepared as possible to be able to beat England in that first test series.”

Last week TimesLIVE published excerpts from a letter‚ in its possession‚ written by Coetzee and addressed to SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

In the 19-page document‚ Coetzee questioned Erasmus’s credentials to fulfil the job of Bok coach‚ strengthening indications that the latter will take over.