SA Rugby have joined forces with the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS) and established a national academy for 30 of the country’s brightest young stars annually.

The Blitzboks have been based at the SAS for several years and‚ with the assistance of the world-class facilities at the venue‚ have become the leading sevens team in world rugby.

The main aim of academy will be to develop promising young black players as the pipeline at provincial and Super Rugby level is still performing poorly.

“We want to promote excellence and make a contribution to transformation in South African Rugby‚” Rob Benadie‚ CEO of SAS‚ said.

“We particularly like the idea of partnering with SA Rugby on their rugby academy as it creates fantastic opportunities for the development of our top black rugby players and the performance of the Boks over years to come.”

Former SA Schools stars Salmaan Moerat‚ Muller Uys‚ Nkosikhona Masuku and Rikus Pretorius will be among the first intake of top young stars inducted into the SA Rugby Academy.